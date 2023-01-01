James Gunn hates superhero cameos

James Gunn hates meaningless cameo appearances in superhero films.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director has spoken out against what he's dubbed "cameo porn" and insisted too many blockbusters are adding in small roles for characters that don't need to be there - and he's insisted his new movie 'Superman: Legacy' won't follow suit.

In a post on Threads, he explained: "It’s NOT a large film - I mean, not in terms of cast. It’s normal for single protagonist films to have other characters - much more unusual for them not to.

"I call that [meaningless cameo appearances] ‘Cameo Porn’ and it has been one of the worst elements of recent superhero films. If a character is in film, they have to have a reason to be there story-wise.

"I don’t mind actual cameos - if it’s a glimpse or a moment, an Easter egg. What bothers me is when they mangle an elegant story by shoehorning characters in - they aren’t there because the story calls for it, but for some other reason."

Gunn's new movie will reboot DC Studios universe with David Corenswet as a new incarnation of Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as villainous Lex Luthor.

Gunn recently revealed he went out to dinner with Hoult to discuss how to make his version of the character different to previous Lex Luthors.

In a post on Threads, he wrote: "Yes, finally I can answer, Nicholas Hoult is Lex Luthor in #SupermanLegacy and I couldn’t be happier.

"We went out to dinner last night to celebrate and discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you’ve seen before and will never forget."

He went on to explain why he didn't confirm the casting news when rumours of Hoult's involvement first started circling, adding: "‘But, James, we heard this weeks ago, why didn’t you tell us it was true?’ Because, although we were discussing it, it wasn’t final until a couple days ago and I don’t want to tell you all something that isn’t certain."

Hoult was previously rumoured to have been in the frame to play Superman along with names including Tom Brittney, Andrew Richardson and Jacob Elordi before the role went to David Corenswet.