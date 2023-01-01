George Clooney and Adam Sandler to star in Noah Baumbach's next movie

George Clooney and Adam Sandler have signed up to star in Noah Baumbach's next Netflix movie.

The Ocean's Eleven actor and Happy Gilmore funnyman will lead the Marriage Story director's latest project, which he co-wrote with actress Emily Mortimer, according to Deadline.

The plot of the feature is currently unknown, however, Netflix film boss Scott Stuber previously described it as a "funny and emotional coming-of-age story about adults".

Baumbach, who is also producing the project, has an exclusive deal with Netflix through which he has made the films The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), Marriage Story and White Noise.

Sandler, who has a long-standing relationship with the streamer, previously worked with Baumbach on 2017's The Meyerowitz Stories, while Clooney has never collaborated with him before.

The Out of Sight actor is currently promoting his latest directorial effort, The Boys in the Boat, which is due to be released in U.S. cinemas over Christmas. He recently wrapped filming Jon Watts' thriller Wolves alongside Brad Pitt.

Earlier this week, Clooney revealed that he and Pitt might make another Ocean's heist movie.

"We have a really good script for another Ocean's now, so we may end up doing another one. It's actually a great script," he told Uproxx.

Meanwhile, Sandler has been busy this year with the release of three Netflix features - Murder Mystery 2, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah and Leo.