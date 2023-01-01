Tori Spelling reveals son is recovering from surgery after he 'fell down the stairs'

Tori Spelling's teenage son is recovering from surgery after he fell down the stairs and severely injured his foot several weeks ago, the actor has revealed.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, shared the news of 16-year-old Liam via Instagram.

"To everyone that's asked, Liam fell down the stairs at home and has been in pain and immobile since sic," Tori captioned a shot of her eldest child's injury. "(Six) weeks plus no healing, we got many opinions, and Liam's navicular accessory fractured bone in (his) right foot needed to be removed, and then tendon reattached to his main bone with a metal hook rod."

She continued, "Now, the recovery process begins. It's going to be a long journey, but we take it day by day."

The star thanked her friends and family for "checking in with Liam and sending him messages and calls".

"He felt so loved," she added.

Along with Liam, Tori also shares four other children with estranged husband Dean McDermott: Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, six.