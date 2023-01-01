Bradley Cooper purchases home near girlfriend Gigi Hadid's farm

Bradley Cooper has reportedly bought a home near New Hope, Pennsylvania, close to girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda's $4 million horse farm.



According to Page Six, the couple had stayed in the area last month at the luxe River House at Odette's hotel during a romantic getaway.



"Their relationship is on steroids. It's getting serious very quickly," a source told the publication last month.



Cooper, 48, and Hadid, 28, have been reportedly dating for only two months. They were first photographed getting dinner together in New York City on 5 October.



The Maestro star and model both have strong ties to Philadelphia. Cooper was born and raised in Abington Township, while Hadid had her own farmhouse near New Hope, which she purchased with her ex - former One Direction star Zayn Malik.



It is unknown whether Hadid still owns the farm after she and Malik split in 2021.