Barbra Streisand to receive SAG's 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award

Barbra Streisand is set to receive the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.

The iconic actress, 81, will receive the 2024 SAG Lifetime Achievement Award at the 30th Annual SAG Awards ceremony in February.

"Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew's Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen," Streisand said in a statement. "The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true."

The star added, "This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire."

According to a press release, the award is presented to actors who display the "finest ideals of the acting profession", adding that the Funny Girl star is "one of the greatest entertainers of all time".

Streisand will become the 59th recipient of the prestigious award, following stars including Sally Field, Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Alan Alda and Morgan Freeman.

In a new statement, Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president, called the A Star Is Born actress "an icon and unparalleled talent, a force of nature who has seamlessly woven her brilliance through the fabric of our industry".

She continued, "From her earliest days captivating audiences on Broadway to her unforgettable roles in cinematic classics like Funny Girl, The Way We Were, and A Star Is Born, Barbra's ability to inhabit her characters with authenticity is nothing short of extraordinary."

The 2024 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix on 24 February.