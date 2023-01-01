Julia Garner joins Madonna onstage during Brooklyn show

Julia Garner joined Madonna onstage in Brooklyn as part of the Celebration Tour on Thursday night.

Madonna, who is currently in the middle of her Celebration Tour, was joined onstage by the Ozark actress during the vogueing ballroom portion of the show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night.

Julia, 29, hit the stage wearing a sheer black lace shirt paired with black suit trousers while Madonna, 65, donned a black bedazzled corset.

The actress' surprise appearance comes more than a year after she was cast in Madonna's biopic, playing the Queen of Pop herself. However, the film was scrapped as a result of the singer's world tour.

It has been reported that Julia beat out actresses including Sydney Sweeney and Florence Pugh for the role. It is unclear whether the project will continue once the Celebration Tour wraps up in April.

Julia isn't the only star to have joined the Material Girl hitmaker onstage during her tour. Celebrities including Donatella Versace, Julia Fox, Diplo and Debi Mazar have also appeared as guest judges during the vogueing section.

The iconic singer kicked off the U.S. leg of her 98-date tour on Wednesday. She was joined onstage by her boyfriend, 30-year-old boxer Josh Popper, to mark the occasion.

The Ray of Light hitmaker is set to perform in Brooklyn again on Saturday.