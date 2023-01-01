Mandy Moore reflects on returning to work six weeks after giving birth

Mandy Moore has reflected on returning to work six weeks after giving birth.

The This Is Us star has opened up about returning to the set of Dr. Death six weeks after welcoming her second baby, Oscar, in October 2022.

"I think that made it easier somehow," the 39-year-old told People of the transition. "It all happened so quickly that I wasn't able to really cognitively wrap my head around everything. I was like, 'Oh wait, I'm already in New York and we're shooting and I have a six-week-old baby.'"

"Yeah. I think had it been planned a little, I would've stressed out and had more anxiety around it, but because it all just fell together so quickly and last minute, I sort of rolled with it," the star added.

The first season of the anthology drama series dropped in July 2021, and the second season, starring Mandy and Édgar Ramírez, is set to be released on 21 December.

Jennifer Morrison, the director of the series, praised Mandy for her dedication to her work.

"Dude, it was insane," Jennifer told the outlet of the quick turnaround. "She has a six-week-old baby, and you would never have known. She was so graceful, so professional. We never had a sense that she had had a baby except that she had this gorgeous child. She was so devoted."

The actress and her husband, singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith, announced the arrival of Oscar on 21 October.

They also share a two-year-old son, August.