Introducing Chainsaw Prints t-shirts

If you happen to look for unusual, weird and bizarre t-shirts, then look no further than CHAINSAW PRINTS - an alternative clothing venture which offers designs inspired by horror icons, French Grand Guignol theatre and medieval depictions of witchcraft and fantasy.

Not for the faint-hearted, the t-shirts offer an eclectic mix with images ranging from tarot, psychedelia, classic French Grand Guignol theatre posters, medieval wizardry & witchcraft, political satire and horror-related images such as ‘Varney the Vampire’ from the 19th century Penny Dreadful illustrations, or ‘Dracula & Castle’ (see pic), which has won the praise of Dacre Stoker, the great-grandnephew of ‘Dracula’ author Bram Stoker.

New images will be added to choose from all the time – currently, the t-shirt colours range from b/w / red/black / purple/white and pale pink/black (colour t-shirts while stock lasts). The t-shirts are made of 100% cotton and are available in sizes S, M, L, XL and XXL and are safe to wash in the machine (always iron shirt on the reverse side).

For further information and UK or international shipping rates please visit www.chainsawprints.com or visit Chainsaw Prints on our Facebook page for the latest updates. You can also get details about when and where the t-shirts can be purchased from an art & crafts fair near you.

