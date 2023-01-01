Meg Ryan admits dating has not become easier with age

Meg Ryan has admitted dating has not become easier with age.

The You've Got Mail star recalled having the "greatest time" on a date during university - but she ruined it by calling the man the wrong name.

"I went on a date in college where he took me on a motorcycle ride all over northern Connecticut and Massachusetts. It was great," Meg remembered in an interview with Glamour. "We ended up having dinner, and when we rode back to my dorm room, I was like, 'I had the greatest time, Phil.' And his name was something like Bob."

The Sleepless in Seattle actress hilariously admitted, "I never heard from him again. I had it all wrong, but it was fun."

Addressing being back on the dating scene, the 62-year-old added, "It's just as ridiculous as ever. I don't think anyone ever gets good at it. Maybe people do. I don't."

Meg dated musician John Mellencamp on and off from 2010 until they called off their engagement in 2019.

She was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid, the father of her son Jack Quaid, from 1991 until their divorce in 2001.