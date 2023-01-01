George Lazenby recovering from brain injury

George Lazenby is recovering from a brain injury caused by a recent fall.

The former James Bond actor, 84, was rushed to hospital after he fell at his home last month. The Australian star has since been cared for at a Californian nursing home for the past few weeks.

His management team confirmed Lazenby is now on the mend and back in his Los Angeles home.

“I'm very happy to report our client George Lazenby has safely returned home,” a member of the team posted to X/Twitter.

“After an accidental fall at home in November leading to a head injury, he's rehabilitated well thanks to the great team at Beverly West Healthcare for which I, his family and friends are grateful for.”

They added, “‘Not easy getting old but at 84, George has certainly demonstrated what a fighter he is. Love and only love.”

The actor is best known for playing 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

When he was cast to replace Sean Connery, Lazenby was the youngest Bond, at only 29 years old.