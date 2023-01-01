Jeremy Renner to release 'musical diary' on anniversary of snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner is set to release a "musical diary" on the first anniversary of his snowplough accident.

The Avengers actor announced over the weekend that his "new musical diary" Wait will be released on 1 January to mark a year since he was run over by his own snowplough.

"New musical diary - story of life, death, recovery, all things learned along the way," he wrote on Instagram. "Wait lit Jan 1. I can't wait to share more with you. #waitforme #laketahoe."

The 52-year-old also shared the cover photo for Wait, which showed him sitting on the edge of a dock with his arm wrapped around what appeared to be his 10-year-old daughter Ava.

Renner did not clarify if Wait was a song or an album.

In October, he teased the release of Love and Titanium, a collection of songs to mark the milestones in his recovery from his near-fatal accident, in which he suffered more than 30 broken bones.

"A collection of music we wrote about different milestones in my journey of recovery since Jan 1st this year. Love and Titanium has been painful, deeply healing, and ultimately cathartic for me to create," Renner wrote at the time. "I hope I get the courage to share with you all."

The collection's title references a comment the actor made in an interview with ABC News earlier this year.

"I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience," he said of his accident. "But I've been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium."

While Renner is best known as an actor, he previously released the EPs The Medicine and Live For Now in 2020.