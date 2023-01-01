Hilary Duff struggling with 'brutal' Covid-19 amid pregnancy

Hilary Duff is struggling with a "brutal" bout of Covid-19 amid her pregnancy.



The Lizzie McGuire actress, who is currently expecting her fourth child, revealed on Thursday that she and her husband Matthew Koma had contracted the virus, and she gave fans a health update on Sunday.



Hilary, 36, posted a dark selfie on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Covid is brutal this time" with a thumbs-down emoji.



The How I Met Your Father star also shared a photo of a glam make-up look, which she had been planning to rock at a festive party, and told her followers she was going stir-crazy being stuck at home.



"I guess since I'm not at a fun holiday party this weekend - this is the make up I would do... if I was going... and not sick... and bored... out of my gourd... going madddd (sic)," she wrote.



Hilary also posted a mirror selfie showing her wearing grey sweatpants and a black tank top and joked in the caption, "And this is what I'd wear."



The Younger actress explained on Thursday that she and Matthew were wearing masks at home to protect their children from the virus.



"We have Covid and our kids don't so now we wear masks again," the star wrote in an Instagram Stories video.



Hilary and Matthew share two daughters - Banks, five, and Mae, two - while she has an 11-year-old son, Luca, from her marriage to Mike Comrie.



She announced her pregnancy via her family's Christmas card last week.