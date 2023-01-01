Dick Van Dyke reflects on his longevity

Dick Van Dyke has reflected on his longevity.

During his recent appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the 98-year-old film icon reflected on his age.

"If I'd known I was going to live this long, I would've taken better care of myself," Van Dyke jokingly told the talk show host. "I went through that whole period of alcoholism."

The Mary Poppins star then stated that his wife Arlene Silver, 52, encourages him to exercise.

"But my wife, god bless her, makes sure I go to the gym three times a week and do a full workout," he praised.

The actor has been open about his struggles with alcohol addiction in the past. In a 2016 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he shared that he had been sober since 1972 when he checked into a hospital for three weeks.

Elsewhere in the interview, Van Dyke acknowledged that many of his former co-workers have passed away, including Carl Reiner, Mary Tyler Moore, and Norman Lear, who died earlier this month aged 101.

"Everybody I knew and worked with, there's no one left," he said, sharing that Lear and Reiner were his "two favourite human beings".

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor also noted that having fun has been a large part of his decade-spanning career.

"That's my whole career has depended on that. If I'm not enjoying myself, I'm really bad. I am," he stated. "It's such a blessing to find a way of making a living that you love, that'd you do for nothing. I feel so sorry for people who hate their jobs. I look forward to going to work every morning."