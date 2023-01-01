Blake Lively shares tribute to 'spectacular' America Ferrera

Blake Lively has shared a heartfelt tribute to "spectacular" America Ferrera.

The Gossip Girl star took to Instagram on Sunday to honour her former The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star after attending a Barbie screening and Q&A on Friday.

"Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women," Blake began. "I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera. She's the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she's the heart and soul of everything she's a part of."

The duo worked together on the 2005 teen romantic comedy as well as the 2008 sequel. They acted alongside Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn, who also attended last week's Barbie event.

"I've known her for 20 years," Blake, 36, continued in the post. "Since I was 16. I've watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead."

The A Simple Favor actress also commented on the viral speech given by Gloria, America's Barbie movie character, in the film.

"That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I've ever seen on screen," Blake gushed. "Because that's who she is. She's that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life."

"I can't wait to watch her sweep awards up across her living room floor. No one deserves it more... for a lifetime of brilliant work," she continued of America, 39. "It's one of my life's honors to witness her show so many women not only what's possible, but HOW it's done. I love you sister. Always."

The event marked the first time Blake, America, Alexis and Amber have publicly reunited since 2017 when they supported Amber during the premiere of her directorial debut, Paint it Black.