The Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci is cancer free

The Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci has revealed that she is cancer free.

The actress/comedian has shared that she is cancer free after revealing that she underwent surgery for lung cancer earlier this month.

"Hey everyone! I just wanted to thank you all so much for the good wishes and all the love that I have received this past week," the 43-year-old began in the clip. "It meant so much to me and really came at a time that I really needed it so thank you."

Kate, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom between 2013 and 2017, shared that the surgery she underwent last week had been successful.

"I have great news, which is that I am cancer free," she said with a smile. "The surgery last week went great. All the reports came back that it worked, I don't need to do any other treatment. So big thank you to all my doctors and nurses and everyone that took just really great care of me. And thanks to figuring it out early because I am very very lucky and I know that."

"I'm just really grateful that things worked out as they did," The Little Hours actress continued. "I'm feeling really good today and I'm honestly just so excited and truly grateful. So thank you all for all the prayers and wishes. I'm just glad I can report some good news to you."

Kate, who shares a three-year-old son with her husband, musician and recording producer Jake Sinclair, added that she is "excited to hang with my little boy for Christmas".