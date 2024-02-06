Marvel confirms Jonathan Majors has been dropped from films following assault conviction

A spokesperson for Marvel has confirmed Jonathan Majors will no longer work with the studio following his assault and harassment conviction.

The Creed III actor was found guilty on Monday of attacking and harassing his former girlfriend, British choreographer Grace Jabbari, during an altercation in New York in March.

Following the verdict, a spokesperson for Marvel confirmed that Majors, 34, would no longer appear in the studio's future projects.

Majors made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2021 Disney+ TV series Loki. His character, Kang the Conqueror, was set to become the current saga's overarching villain after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released in February, with Majors attached to reprise the role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel representatives have not revealed whether Majors will be replaced by another actor or if Kang will be written out of the MCU.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Loki creator Michael Waldron was hired in November to write a new draft of The Kang Dynasty, which now has a working title of Avengers 5.

Following his arrest in March, the actor was dropped by his publicists and management. His movie Magazine Dreams, which debuted at Sundance in January, was removed from the release calendar and remains undated.

On Monday, a jury found Majors guilty of assault by recklessly causing physical injury, as well as harassment, and acquitted him of a different assault charge and aggravated harassment.

After the verdict, his lawyer said that he continues to believe his innocence and "still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name".

He will be sentenced on 6 February 2024.