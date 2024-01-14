America Ferrera to receive SeeHer honour at Critics Choice Awards

America Ferrera is set to receive the SeeHer Award at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards.

The Critics Choice Association announced on Monday that the Barbie actress would receive the eighth annual SeeHer Award at the CCAs next year.

The SeeHer Award recognises a woman who "advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries".

Previous SeeHer Award recipients include Viola Davis, Gal Gadot, Claire Foy, Kristen Bell, Zendaya, Halle Berry, and Janelle Monáe.

Ferrera is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the awards show for her portrayal of Gloria in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie.

The film made CCAs history last week when it scored the most nominations of all time with 18, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress for Margot Robbie, and Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling.

Earlier this month, Ferrera received the Groundbreaker Award at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements gala.

Ferrera, who is also known for her roles in Ugly Betty, Superstore and The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, will receive the SeeHer Award on 14 January 2024. It has not been announced who will present her with the honour.

The ceremony will be hosted by Chelsea Handler.