Alec Baldwin clashes with pro-Palestine protesters in New York

Alec Baldwin became involved in a heated confrontation with pro-Palestine protesters in New York City on Monday.

According to a video obtained by local news outlets, The Departed star got caught up in a protest about the Israel-Hamas war in the Big Apple.

Police were seen guarding the actor from protesters as he attempted to open a locked door on West 29th Street. Members of a crowd asked whether he supported Palestine or Israel, to which he responded, "I support peace for Gaza."

In another video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Alec was shown outside responding to another protester who asked for his stance on the war.

"Because I'm in Hollywood? You ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question," he yelled as he pushed up against the protester.

As he was escorted out of the crowd, Alec could be heard telling him, "Shut the f**k up."

A source told HuffPost reporter Yashar Ali that the 30 Rock actor didn't intend to get involved in the protest as he travelled to teach an acting class.

"He had no intention of going to the protest and was not involved in any way," the unidentified source claimed. "He was approached aggressively and repeatedly. The police stepped in to avoid further confrontation so he could make his way to the class safely."