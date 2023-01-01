Charlie Hunnam lost Anakin Skywalker role after 'awkward' meeting with George Lucas

Charlie Hunnam has recalled once being considered for the role of Anakin Skywalker.

Before Hayden Christensen was cast as the young man who would become Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, franchise creator George Lucas considered the Rebel Moon star for the part.

"I had forgotten that too, but yes, I did," Charlie told Entertainment Tonight when asked about auditioning for Anakin Skywalker. "I got to the point where I was meeting George Lucas, you know? Which... I don't think he meets a lot of actors."

He continued, "I think it was probably, maybe, two to three actors they were considering. I don't remember much about it."

During his interview, the Sons of Anarchy star admitted that he knew he wouldn't be offered the role following his meeting.

"I remember that I was nervous and I was a little bit awkward. And I just remember walking out and thinking, 'Well, I'm definitely not getting that role.' And I was correct," he stated. "Sometimes it's about the vibes."

Christensen played Anakin in 2002's Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and 2005's Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. He recently reprised the role for the Disney+ TV shows Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka.