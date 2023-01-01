Bear Grylls reveals his world 'went black' after he broke his back in parachute accident

Bear Grylls has revealed his "world went black" when he broke his back during a parachute accident.

The British adventurer injured three vertebrae after his parachute failed to deploy during a military incident in Africa.

"That was a difficult time. I broke my back in three places," Bear recalled during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

"And in a heartbeat, my world sort of went black and I came on a long journey back eventually to an African hospital.

"I remember this doctor sticking this syringe in my back, and suddenly the pain going, and me thinking, 'I'm better' and trying to get up, and them going, 'You're not better.'"

Bear was just 21 when the accident happened and he spent months recovering in a U.K. defence forces rehabilitation centre.

While the incident was horrific, the 49-year-old TV presenter has admitted the long journey to recovery was worse.

"The hard time for me then was the rehab," he explained. "You put so much confidence - for me - in your physicality. I was doing a job I loved and that was the hard bit for me, those long months with not much progress."

His rehabilitation programme involved long hours of swimming, stretching, ultrasound treatment and physiotherapy.

Bear described dealing with "agonising pain" for years afterwards, and confessed that even going to the bathroom was too painful for him at times.

"It was a really stumbling, difficult journey where I felt like I was going two paces back and an inch forward," he admitted.

As well as contending with the arduous rehab regime, the Running Wild star was also plagued by nightmares where he was forced to relive the accident for months afterwards.

He has previously admitted he spent years thinking about the fall and how he could have avoided the injury by cutting the main parachute and using the reserve instead.