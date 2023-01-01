Sydney Sweeney clears up misconceptions about partner Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney has dispelled misconceptions about her rumoured fiancé Jonathan Davino.

The Euphoria actress, who likes to keep her personal life private, told Glamour U.K. that there is a lot of "wrong information" circulating about Jonathan, 38, on the Internet.

"He's not a restaurateur," she stated. "I have no idea where that came from. He's also not the heir of a pizza company. He's a business guy. He's from Chicago. We've been watching (this narrative) for six years now and I'm like, 'What the hell?'"

The 26-year-old speculated that people created their own stories because she had never spoken about him publicly.

"I've been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age. What I've noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up, and then tear them down," she noted.

Sydney does not post pictures of Jonathan on social media, bring him to public events or talk about him in interviews, and she has continually refused to confirm or deny reports that they're engaged.

"Everyone is always so curious about who I'm with and what's that like, but I think it's important to have something for me. I'm very open (otherwise)," she explained. "I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me."

However, The White Lotus star confirmed that Jonathan was not a producer when they started dating six years ago, but he is now her producing partner.

"It's really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice... And it's nice. I mean, who doesn't want to be with their best friend all the time?" she asked.

Jonathan helped Sydney produce her new romantic comedy, Anyone But You, which is in cinemas from 22 December.