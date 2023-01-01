Cameron Diaz angry at gossip Jamie Foxx's bad behaviour made her quit acting again

Cameron Diaz has hit back at rumours Jamie Foxx's on-set behaviour led her to quit acting for a second time.

The pair star alongside each other in upcoming Netflix action comedy Back in Action. It marks Cameron's first film since 2014's Annie - which also featured Jamie. The pair co-starred in 1999's Any Given Sunday too.

The production was dealt a blow when 56-year-old Jamie was hospitalised for an undisclosed medical emergency towards the end of the shoot in April this year.

However, Cameron categorically denies subsequent rumours that she has retired again because Jamie was "crazy" on set and made "everything miserable".

“I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time,” the 51-year-old fumed on the latest episode of Molly Sims’ Lipstick on the Rim podcast. “You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?'

"Jamie is, like, the cheerleader for the entire crew. Everybody loves him. We have so much fun on the set with him, and he's just a professional on every level."

Clapping back at the gossip, the Charlie's Angels star insists the opposite is true and she "had a blast" working with her old co-star.

"Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He's such a special person and he's so talented, so much fun," she praised. "The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen, but nothing got delayed other than, obviously, toward the end. And that's something that is not my place to speak about."

She added that Jamie is now thriving and assures her that they both know the truth about their working relationship.

"When I see and hear people trying to take another person down like that... (Jamie is) so classy. He's like, 'Nope. Just let them (talk)'," she sighed. "Still, it just really made me angry."