Sydney Sweeney considered breast reduction surgery at 18

Sydney Sweeney revealed she considered undergoing breast reduction surgery at 18.

In her Glamour UK cover story published on Tuesday, the Euphoria star, 26, admitted she "used to feel uncomfortable" about the size of her breasts in high school.

"I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller. And my mom told me, 'Don't do it. You'll regret it in college.' And I'm so glad I didn't. I like them. They're my best friends," Sweeney shared.

"Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them," the White Lotus actress added. "Everybody's body is beautiful. When you are confident and you're happy within is when it really shows to other people."

The star also reflected on how she is often criticised in the media for wearing outfits that are too revealing or show too much cleavage.

"Especially when it comes to red-carpet pics and they're like, 'Sydney Sweeney displays bust,' or 'Sydney Sweeney wears a scandalous dress,'" she noted. "I'm like, 'I'm wearing the exact same dress someone else would be wearing! I just have t**s.'"