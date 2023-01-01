Kristin Cavallari cut off her 'narcissist' father

Kristin Cavallari has ended her relationship with her "narcissist" father.

On Tuesday's episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the Laguna Beach star revealed she had cut off contact with her dad, Dennis Cavallari.

"I cut my dad out of my life about two years ago, which has honestly been the best thing I've ever done," Kristin, 36, confessed. "I actually didn't even realise that my dad was a narcissist until I was an adult."

The reality TV star - who shares kids Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler - said she made the decision over something Dennis did to his grandchildren.

"How I got my dad out of my life was something happened with my kids and it crossed the line. And I was like, 'You know what? I'm f**king done.' And he blamed me for it like, threw everything back in my face," she shared.

"I was always like, 'I can take it ... I can take the abuse.' I have my whole life. But it's like when you start now messing with my kids, I'm not doing it."

Last month, Kristin had also opened up on her relationship with Jay - whom she split from in 2020 - sharing they were on "good terms".

"I never thought we'd get here," she admitted of her footballer ex-husband on her podcast. "I'm so happy about it because, you know, everyone wins when the parents are on good terms. My kids see it. It's just easier."

The former couple were married for nearly seven years.