David Lynch reveals his bizarre requirement for The Fabelmans role

David Lynch has revealed he signed on to appear in Steven Spielberg's The Fablemans because he was promised a bag of Cheetos.

During an interview with Empire magazine, the Blue Velvet director revealed he asked for a big bag of Cheetos in his dressing room as one of his requirements to appear briefly in Spielberg's autobiographical feature film.

"Well, Cheetos, number one, I love them," he shared. "And any chance I can, I get them. But I know that they're not exactly health food. So when I do leave the house and I get a chance to... But I don't get them that often, honestly."

The Mulholland Drive filmmaker went on to explain that the vividly orange corn snacks are one of his major weaknesses, and when he has the opportunity to eat them, he likes to go all out.

"If I do get them, I want a big bag," Lynch said. "Because once you start... you need to have a lot before you could slow down and actually stop. Otherwise, with a small bag, then you'd be prowling for days to find more."

In The Fabelmans, Lynch plays director John Ford, who gives some moviemaking wisdom to the young Sammy Fabelman, a character based on Spielberg, in the final five minutes.

The filmmaker admitted he didn't initially want to accept the role when Spielberg called him up and asked him to play Ford.

"At first I didn't want to do it," Lynch stated. "And the reason is, when it comes to acting, I've purposely tried to stay away from it, giving the likes of Harrison Ford and George Clooney a chance at their careers."

However, he ultimately accepted the role because he "really liked the scene" and agreed with Ford's filmmaking advice - and because he was promised some Cheetos.