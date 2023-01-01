Florence Pugh accidentally fell asleep while filming Lady Macbeth bedroom scene

Florence Pugh has confessed that she accidentally fell asleep while filming 2016's Lady Macbeth.

The Don't Worry Darling star revealed on Wednesday's episode of the Dish podcast that she is able to nap in a bed on set while a film crew prepares for the next shot during a bedroom scene.

"I actually will sleep best in a room full of people that are setting up for the next shot," Florence told hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett. "I could go back to my trailer and have a 10-minute kip, or, if they're setting up - I love bed scenes."

She continued, "Because, you need to lie in the bed as they set up and see what you're going to do in the bed, and you're like, 'Well, I think I'm going to go like this, and then I'm going to go like this..."

The actress admitted that her love of bed scenes once led her to a situation where she took too long to wake up while the camera was rolling.

"Will (Oldroyd), the director, was like, 'Okay, so Florence, in your own time, you're obviously going to be sleeping and then you wake up in your own time and we'll just be filming your, you know, you're waking up and it's exciting,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, sure, sure, got it, got it,'" she remembered.

"I close my eyes, fall asleep, they're filming, and then eventually part of my brain is like, 'Oh s**t oh s**t', and I wake up in like a startle... But I'm like, I'm like acting waking up like, 'Ahhh!'"

Acknowledging that she must have still been "in sleeping mode" when filming began, the 27-year-old recalled the director's feedback.

"He calls cut and he comes over and he's like, 'Yeah, good good. So I think next time we'll just shorten the sleeping bit,'" she shared.