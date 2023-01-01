Tiffany Haddish pleads not guilty in DUI case

Tiffany Haddish has pleaded not guilty to the driving under the influence (DUI) charge brought against her by the L.A. District Attorney's Office.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Haddish entered the plea during an arraignment on Wednesday.

The Girls Trip star was arrested in November after falling asleep behind the wheel of a car while it was stopped in the middle of the road.

Earlier this month she was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% Blood Alcohol Content (BAC).

It is Haddish's second arrest on suspicion of DUI in two years; in January 2022 she was also found asleep at the wheel in Atlanta, Georgia.

To celebrate her 44th birthday on 3 December, the star told her Instagram followers she was ready to start afresh.

"Happy Birthday to me!!!!!" she penned. "I am ready for my next chapter in life. I have more music and Another Book coming and I can’t wait to share with the world all of the work I have been doing for My Family and All my Real Unicorns."