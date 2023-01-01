Dominic West: 'I've got no chance of knighthood after The Crown'

Dominic West jokes that he gave up the chance of a knighthood when he accepted the role of Prince Charles in The Crown.

Dominic plays the royal, who has since ascended the throne as King Charles, in seasons five and six of Netflix's big-budget drama, helmed by Peter Morgan.

The last episodes of the sixth and final series of The Crown are now available on the streaming site, and Dominic was in a reflective mood when he appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I acknowledge that there's discomfort about it, and I can see why people think that way, and I have persuaded myself that the Royal Family are public property and therefore fair game," the 54-year-old said of criticism aimed at the programme. "But I'm still uncomfortable with the thought of anyone being fair game or anyone's private life being made public.

"Someone like me can't turn down a part like Charles. He's so interesting. He's so complex. I did agonise for a while about it, but my wife tells me the result was always inevitable"

Asked about any negatives that have come from his casting, he replied: "I suppose having to forgo the British Empire Medal that I might have got for services to acting."

Ultimately though, The Wire star was happy to put his trust in Peter's hands.

However, his invitations to events held by Charles' Prince's Trust charity have "dried up" in recent years.