Rachel McAdams explains absence from Mean Girls-themed advert

Rachel McAdams has opened up about her absence from a recent Walmart commercial featuring her Mean Girls castmates.

In a new interview with Variety, star revealed she wasn't aware that her Mean Girls co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert were going to be in the advert.

"I don't know; I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest," Rachel, 45, confessed to the outlet.

"A movie sounded awesome, but I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bag. Also...I didn't know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later."

The Notebook actress also told Variety there were discussions for her to potentially appear in the forthcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

"Tina (Fey) and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end," Rachel expplained. "I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it."

The new Mean Girls movie, based on the Broadway musical, is set for release in cinemas on 19 January.