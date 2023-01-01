Jennifer Lopez reveals she and Ben Affleck still 'have PTSD' from first romance

Jennifer Lopez has confessed she and Ben Affleck still have PTSD from the intense media scrutiny they endured during their first romance.

The music superstar is gearing up to release her This Is Me... Now album and companion film, which will spotlight her rekindled romance with the Good Will Hunting actor and their subsequent marriage.

In an interview with Variety, Jennifer admitted she had some concerns about documenting their relationship because they "both have PTSD", or post-traumatic stress disorder, from the media circus surrounding them when they first dated in the early 2000s.

She added, "But we're older now. We're wiser. We also know what's important, what's really important in life, and it's not so much what other people think. It's about being true to who you are."

The 54-year-old also revealed that not everyone in her camp was supportive of the idea.

"As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn't think was the best idea, but I had to do it," she stated.

Jennifer and Ben, who called off their engagement in 2003, rekindled their relationship in 2021 and got married the following year.

This Is Me... Now, both the album and the companion film, will be released on 16 February.

When asked if the feature is a scripted piece or a documentary, she replied, "You have to see it and you'll have to experience it to understand it. That's why I call it a 'musical experience.' Because there's music, you can see it, you can hear it and then you'll get to live it."