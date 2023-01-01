Ed Skrein hails Netflix for giving Zack Snyder creative control on Rebel Moon

Ed Skrein has praised Netflix for granting Zack Snyder complete creative control on 'Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire'.

The 40-year-old actor stars in the new space opera film as Atticus Noble and explained how he and fellow cast member Sofia Boutella were grateful to the streamer for giving Snyder "the keys to the castle".

Speaking to Screen Rant, Ed said: "I feel like historically as well, me and Sofia were real lucky to be on this one and to be like the leads on this one particularly.

"I kept thinking, 'Where's all the Netflix people telling him what to do? He's got the keys to the castle.' They just said, 'Take the keys, bro. Go for a drive.' We were able to do everything we wanted to do."

The 'Deadpool' star continued: "And I'd say things to him, 'Yeah, I had this crazy idea about Noble.' He's like, 'I like it'.

"Then we'd come a week or so later to the day we're filming it, and he'd have done even more stuff, even darker and more crazy. And I'd be like, 'We are getting away with this?' And it really felt like he was supported here, obviously by (his wife) Debbie and the other producers."

Ed added: "But I think I have to give a shout-out to Netflix for giving him that space and freedom. And I also feel like if you've got Zack Snyder, you give him the keys to the damn castle, man, you let him run with it anything he needs, yes, sir.

"Then I think you can see on screen, this is Zack Snyder doing Zack Snyder and the most Zack Snyder he's ever been in a Zack Snyder film."