Hulk Hogan calls baptism the 'greatest day of my life'

Hulk Hogan has been baptised at 70 years old.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the former wrestler revealed that he had been baptised at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida.

"Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life," Hulk captioned a series of photos and videos. "No worries, no hate, no judgement... only love!"

One video showed Hulk and his wife Sky Daily Hogan submerging themselves in a pool of water and resurfacing with smiles on their faces. They both wore white clothing, with Hulk also wearing a white bandana and gold cross necklace.

The Indian Rocks Baptist Church celebrated the moment on their Instagram Story, writing, "God is doing amazing things at Indian Rocks."

Hulk previously took to X - formerly known as Twitter - with a message about his faith.

"I accepted Christ as my saviour at 14 yrs old, and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game (sic)," he wrote. "Now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!"

Hulk, real name Terry Bollea, married yoga instructor Sky, his third wife, in September.