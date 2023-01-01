Ben Stiller lands first lead role in six years

Ben Stiller has signed up for his first lead acting role in six years.

The Zoolander star has been cast in the upcoming film Nutcrackers, which marks his first lead feature role in six years.

Written by Leland Douglas and directed by David Gordon Green, Nutcrackers follows Mike (played by Stiller) as he travels to Ohio to care for his four nephews after their parents die in a car accident.

According to Deadline, what begins as a three-day trip to find foster care turns into weeks of farm-life mayhem - and the realisation that he doesn't need to find them a home, they've found one for him.

Stiller has also signed on to produce Nutcrackers, which is currently in production in Ohio, under his Red Hour Films banner.

His last lead roles were in Brad's Status and The Meyerowitz Stories, both released in 2017. Since then, he has been focused on his work behind the camera, with him directing and executive producing the TV shows Severance and Escape at Dannemora.

Since 2017, Stiller has had minor roles in films such as Bros, Locked Down and Hubie Halloween.

Meanwhile, Nutcrackers also marks a change of pace for Green, who has spent the last few years reviving existing horror franchises. He directed three new Halloween films and The Exorcist: Believer between 2018 and 2023.