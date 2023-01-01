Robert Pattinson engaged to Suki Waterhouse - report

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are reportedly engaged.

Following a whir of speculation after Waterhouse was photographed in London on Monday wearing a diamond ring, a source has now confirmed the couple are indeed set to be hitched.

"They are engaged. They both want to be married. It's important for them," the source told the publication.

"He's so ready," the source also said of Pattinson, 37. "His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky."

The couple's reported engagement comes after singer/actress Suki, 31, confirmed in November she and The Batman star were expecting a child while performing at a music festival in Mexico.

Pattinson and Waterhouse first sparked romance rumours in 2018 when they were spotted being publicly affectionate in London.