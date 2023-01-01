TV chef Sandra Lee and fiancé 'safe' from Prague shooting

TV chef Sandra Lee has revealed she and fiancé Ben Youcef are "safe" in the wake of a fatal school shooting in Prague.

Lee, 57, took to her Instagram on Thursday to confirm her and Youcef's wellbeing.

"Thank you for all your questions and concerns," the former Semi-Homemade Cooking host captioned a selfie on the platform. "Ben and I left Prague. We are safe but it's shocking how fast the world can turn."

On Thursday, a gunman opened fire at Charles University's Faculty of Arts building, a popular tourist destination, killing 14 people.

In her post, Lee claimed she and her beau were "less than 3 blocks from the shooting site".

"We had so many conversations about how safe Prague is/was. This is just shocking," she added.

The suspected gunman has been identified by local press as 24-year-old David Kozák.

Aside those killed, 25 others were also injured, according to officials.