Peter Safran pledges there will always be 'a home' for Jason Momoa at DC Studios

Peter Safran has reassured Jason Momoa he will "always have a home" with DC Studios.

The company's co-head has seemingly confirmed speculation 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' will be the 44-year-old actor's final appearance as the submerged superhero but insisted he and James Gunn won't be cutting ties with the star.

Speaking at an event for the movie in Beverly Hills, Peter said: "[I hope fans] will really be here to support him in this journey. If it’s the end of the journey, fine.

"If it goes on, that’s also fine, but I think it has meant so much to him.

"The way James [Wan, director] crafted this second film, it feels like a very complete story when you watch the two films together.

“We’ll see what happens with him beyond it. I know that Jason will always have a home at DC, and at Warner Bros. In fact, his next movie is 'Minecraft'.”

Peter praised the former 'Game of Thrones' star for "redefining" the role and making Aquaman his own.

He said: “He’s redefined it. … It’s really been an 11 or 12-year journey for him — a lot of the audience doesn’t realize that he was cast so long ago. It’s kind of redefined him. When he took this role he was known as Khal Drogo, and now he’s really Aquaman.”

Peter's comments came a few days after Jason admitted it was unlikely he'd be playing the King of Atlantis again in the future.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don’t necessarily want it to be the end... [but] I don’t think it's really, like, a choice."

Nothing James and Peter want to "start their own new thing up", he added: "The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there's a possibility.

"But right now, I’m like, 'It's not looking too good.'

"I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time. I kind of see where I would want it to go.

"And even in the next 10 years or so, like there's a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it."

And if James and Peter can find a "place in their world" for Jason as they get started on their plans for the DC Cinematic Universe, he wants to be involved, even if it isn't necessarily as Aquaman.

He said: "If there's a place in their world for me, I would love to be a part of it. This is my home. Warner and DC is definitely my home. So, that’s all I'll say."