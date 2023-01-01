Emerald Fennell confirms her 'reasonably demented' Zatanna movie has been scrapped

Emerald Fennell has confirmed her "reasonably demented" Zatanna movie is no longer happening.

It was announced in 2021 that the Promising Young Woman writer/director had been tapped to write the big-screen adaptation of the DC Comics heroine.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, Fennell confirmed that her script won't get made.

"No, it's not happening," she said. "I did write it, it was complicated because I think it's classic studio stuff, (producer) JJ (Abrams) is incredible, his team are incredible, I wrote, in the end, a script that this is reasonably demented, in a good way, I think. But, in the end, the whole universe got kind of, you know, it was changed.

"I love writing, I love working with people, so it was kind of really fun to do in the end. Whether or not it would have been remotely makeable (is another matter)."

The Saltburn filmmaker noted that she doesn't gravitate towards the superhero genre but she thought Zatanna was "a really really cool character".

"I was like, 'OK, how does one make a movie like that for people like me who maybe don't know so much and wouldn't necessarily buy a ticket the first time around?'" she shared.

Fennell added that she wrote the script before she established herself with Promising Young Woman and Saltburn, and in the future, she wants to only write screenplays for herself to direct.

The Killing Eve showrunner shared that she likes to write in secret so she has complete freedom and nobody else's input.

"What I will do as long as people let me and I'll do after this, is go away, write the thing I want to write (and) nobody ever knows what it is (until it's finished)," she noted.