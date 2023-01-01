Jason Momoa 'will always have a home at DC' following Aquaman sequel

Jason Momoa "will always have a home at DC" even if his journey as Aquaman is over, according to DC Studios boss Peter Safran.

Safran, who runs DC Studios with James Gunn, told the Independent that he hopes audiences will support what might potentially be Momoa's "last stand" as the superhero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which was released this week.

Addressing Momoa's future, he said, "What I hope is that people will really be here to support him on this journey. If it's the end of the journey, fine. If it goes on, that's also fine, but I think it has meant so much to him. The way (director) James (Wan) crafted this second film, it feels like a very complete story when you watch the two films together.

"We'll see what happens with him beyond it. I know that Jason will always have a home at DC, and at Warner Bros. In fact, his next movie is Minecraft."

The producer became the co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn in late 2022.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom marks the last film in the DC Extended Universe, which was created by previous leadership teams, and it is not known what the future holds for some of the actors in the franchise.

Earlier this week, Momoa admitted his future as Arthur Curry/Aquaman was "not looking too good".

"I don't necessarily want it to be the end... (but) I don't think it's really, like, a choice," he told Entertainment Tonight. "The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), then there's a possibility. But right now, I'm like, 'It's not looking too good.'"

The superhero sequel has been panned by critics and currently has a 36% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gunn and Safran's DC Universe will kick off in 2025 with Superman: Legacy and there is currently no Aquaman project on their upcoming slate.