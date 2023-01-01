Kristin Chenoweth taking rare time off over Christmas

Kristin Chenoweth is taking some rare time off to enjoy her first Christmas as a married woman.

The Wicked actress typically works over the holidays but she has decided to take a little break this year to spend more time with her husband Josh and their families.

"We're both entertainers, and the holidays are a big working time for us. I am going to do all my Christmas concerts, but instead of working on Christmas or Christmas Eve... we've decided not to do that and be with our families," Kristin told HollywoodLife. "That's a big one for me because I'm always working."

Kristin began dating the Backroad Anthem guitarist in 2018 and they tied the knot in September this year.

The pair spent Thanksgiving with his family in Arkansas and are planning to be with her family in Oklahoma at Christmas - and they intend to alternate that every year.

"Next time we celebrate Christmas with the families, I'll spend Thanksgiving with my parents and then Christmas with his. We're going to do the switch off," she stated.

When it comes to Christmas traditions, the performer always upholds one from her childhood.

"I will never not do a stocking. My mom always did stockings with us growing up, and the stockings ended up being better than our gifts. It was like a new cool toothbrush or some cool socks," she shared. "I love the stocking, and I love doing it for my man. We've been together five years, so he always gets a stocking. He gets a stocking from my parents too. It's just fun."