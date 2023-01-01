Salma Hayek details multi-day Christmas traditions

Salma Hayek has detailed her family's multi-day Christmas traditions.

The Mexican actress and filmmaker has revealed that she and her family enjoy two Christmas celebrations over the holidays.

"We love Christmas in my family," Salma, 57, told People. "We love going to buy the decorations and the little treats and we make it original and special."

"I have some new traditions and some old ones because when you get married you have two families," she added.

The Grown Ups star shares a daughter with her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, whom she married in 2009. François-Henri is also father to three other children, François, Mathilde and Augustin, from previous relationships.

"We do one Christmas with my Mexican family, and one Christmas with my French family," the star explained. "And my mother-in-law is the most splendid person when it comes to good taste and organising dinners and making them cute."

Salma added that she and her mother, Diana Jiménez Medina, often take it upon themselves to rule the kitchen for the Mexican celebration.

"Even though I have the possibility maybe not to cook, we say, 'Oh no, we're so tired. Yes, let someone else cook it.' And we can't help ourselves," she stated. "We're in that kitchen three days before."