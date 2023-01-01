Jennifer Garner 'dives into the kitchen' over the holidays

Jennifer Garner bakes every single morning over the holidays.

The 13 Going on 30 actress enjoys getting in the kitchen and baking for her loved ones during the festive season.

"I kind of dive into the kitchen over the holidays. When that is what I have to focus on, I love it," Garner told Entertainment Tonight. "I will bake every single morning. I'll make something big. I'll have my whole family together - my sisters, my niece, my nephews, I love them all, my brothers-in-law, of course, my parents, and my kids. I can't wait for it."

Garner, 51, shares three children - Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 - with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

She has recently been promoting her new comedy movie, Family Switch, in which she and Ed Helms swap bodies with their teenage children, portrayed by Emma Myers and Brady Noon.

Garner hopes families will sit down and watch the Netflix film together during the holidays.

"I really hope that families watch it all together on the couch. I hope that everybody finds something funny," she said. "We were really intentional about having stuff for little little kids, for middle kids, teenagers, grown-ups, all the way. (I hope) that at the end of it they're kind of surprised to find themselves tearing up. That's just the formula that would make me happier than anything. And if it gives you a little bit of holiday spirit... all the better."

Family Switch is streaming on Netflix now.