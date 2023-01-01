America Ferrera recalls buying first Christmas tree in New York City

America Ferrera has recalled buying her first Christmas tree after moving to New York City.

During an interview with People, the Barbie actress recalled feeling like an "adult" after buying a Christmas tree in New York City for the first time.

"The first year I lived in New York City, I carried my own tree home. It was a small tree," the 39-year-old told the outlet. "Clearly, I'm a small person, but I felt like such an adult going down to this corner bodega, buying my Christmas tree, walking home and decorating it."

America shared that picking out a Christmas tree has become a tradition for her family.

"And now I get to do that with my kids," the Ugly Betty star said. "(But) I can't carry it because we get a bigger tree."

America also admitted that although putting up a Christmas tree is fun, it can also be a challenge.

"Putting up my tree is equal parts like a frustrating disaster and a wonderful joy," the Superstore actress joked.

America shares two children, Sebastian, five, and Lucia, three, with her husband, actor and director Ryan Piers Williams.