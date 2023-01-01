Scarlett Johansson reveals her favourite Christmas present

Scarlett Johansson has revealed the best Christmas present she received as a child.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Marvel actor recalled being thrilled after receiving a tent for Christmas when she was younger.

"If I think about, like, my favourite thing I ever got (for Christmas), I got a Jurassic Park pup tent that I slept in for like six months on my bedroom floor," Scarlett told the talk show host.

The actress comedically noted, "My sister was not as happy about it because we shared a room, but yes, I had pitched a tent in our bedroom and slept on the hard floor, comfortably slept on the hard floor, because we had like no bones back then."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Marriage Story star revealed that her nine-year-old daughter, Rose, who she shares with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, makes her Christmas requests very specific.

"She does have a list of toys and things, but they're pretty specific," the actress said of her daughter. "So she'll be like, I want a dress, it's fluffy on top and then on the sides, it's got like little sequins."

Scarlett also shares a two-year-old son, Cosmo, with her husband Colin Jost.