Natasha Lyonne appreciates New York during the holidays

Natasha Lyonne loves New York during the festive season.

The Poker Face actress, a New York native, told People that being out and about in the Big Apple during the holidays "makes (her) happy".

"In my mind, the holiday season in New York is just a beautiful time - the way all celebrations are on display," Natasha said. "You can see the whole world there just walking around. I don't even mind the tourists! It's part of it! I love being a New Yorker in the middle of them and helping them. I actually like giving directions - it makes me happy."

The Orange Is the New Black star spends her time wandering the Lower East Side during the festive season and enjoys being around people, even "amidst the grime of all these city slickers".

"I like that people get so into the holidays," the Russian Doll actress added. "It's so much fun."

Elsewhere in the interview, Natasha shared that if she isn't wandering her city, she is most likely indulging in her favourite holiday film, 1982's Fanny and Alexander, while sporting matching pyjamas with her dog, Root Beer.

"She enjoys our matching looks around the house," the star comedically said of Root Beer. "I don't know that she knows that she enjoys it, but she seems to always be having a good time."