Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson pay tribute to chef Bill Granger

Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson have paid tribute to fellow celebrity chef Bill Granger following his death from cancer, aged 54.

Jamie, 48, took to his Instagram on Wednesday to remember the Australian icon.

"This is such sad news...I loved Bill Granger so much, he was such a wonderful man, warm, charming, and had an extraordinary ease and style of cooking that could only come from Australia,' The Naked Chef star wrote.

"I admired everything he represented in food," he added in a separate post. "I remember the first time I met him many moons ago he couldn't have been nicer and his food so good."

Meanwhile Nigella Lawson also expressed her sadness of the news via Instagram.

"He was the loveliest man, and the joy he gave us - whether through his food, his books, the spaces he made for us, or in person - came from the kindness and generosity and sheer, shining exuberance of his very self...it's too cruel," Nigella, 63, wrote.

The world-renowned chef's family announced his death on Wednesday via a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Bill Granger announce he has passed away on 25th December at the age of 54," the post read. "A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Inès and Bunny, at his bedside in their adopted home of London."

The lengthy post concluded by stating the chef would be "deeply missed by all", in particular his family who were "grateful for all the love and support that has been given."

Known as the 'King of Breakfast', along with his global restaurant empire, Granger wrote 14 cookbooks, made five television series and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia last January.