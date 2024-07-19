Glen Powell insists Twisters is 'its own standalone story'

Glen Powell has insisted his new movie Twisters is neither a Twister reboot or sequel.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos in Lee Isaac Chung's upcoming disaster film.

While it has been described as a reboot of or a sequel to the 1996 movie, Powell insisted in an interview with Vogue that Twisters is its own story.

"It's definitely not a reboot," he stated. "We're not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It's a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it's not really a continuation. It's just its own standalone story in the modern-day."

Addressing the legacy of the original, he added, "I don't think anyone has brought up this movie in forever, but talking to people, they're like, 'That was one of my favourite movies growing up. That movie terrified me.'"

Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, followed a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system. The plot of Twisters, which also features Daryl McCormack, Sasha Lane and Kiernan Shipka, is currently unknown.

Filming has already wrapped on the project, which is due to be released in cinemas on 19 July 2024.