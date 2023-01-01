Taraji P. Henson fired team for not capitalising on Empire's success

Taraji P. Henson has revealed she fired her entire team for failing to capitalise on the success of her TV show Empire.

After starring as Cookie Lyon on all six seasons of the drama from 2015 to 2020, the actress wanted to make the most of her character's popularity - but her team didn't follow through.

While speaking to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in a recent interview, Taraji named "firing everybody after Cookie" as the best business move she's made in her career.

"Everybody had to f**king go," she asserted. "Where is my deal? Where's my commercial? Cookie was at the top of the fashion game. Where is my endorsement? What did you have set up for after this?

"That's why you all haven't seen me in so long. They had nothing set up."

While Taraji's team allegedly didn't organise promotional opportunities surrounding the Cookie character, they did pitch another series in the Empire franchise.

"All they wanted was another Cookie show, and I said, 'I'll do it, but it has to be right. The people deserve, she's too beloved for y'all to f**k it up,'" Taraji recalled. "And so, when they didn't get it right, I was like, 'Well, that's it,' and they had nothing else."

She remembered telling the team, "You're all f**king fired."

Elsewhere in the interview, Taraji admitted she was hesitant about firing her team beforehand due to insecurity.

"It took me years to get there," she said. "You are the prize. Don't you ever forget that."

She advised other actors, "You are the talent. You are their cheque. Don't ever forget that. They work for you. If they are not... somebody else will do it. I stayed with the same team for years."