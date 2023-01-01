Tiffany Haddish jokingly calls DUI arrest a 'beautiful' and 'wonderful' experience

Tiffany Haddish has joked about being arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).

While performing a Christmas set at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, the Girls Trip star made light of her visit to jail on Thanksgiving.

"Girl, I know I'm gonna be all right, I've been through way worse than this - I'm sorry, but you ain't lived till you got arrested in Beverly Hills, OK?" she told the crowd, via TMZ. "It's beautiful over there. I've been in quite a few jails - just like the rest of y'all - I can tell some of y'all been to jail, I still smell jail."

Tiffany was arrested on 24 November in Beverly Hills, California after police officers found her sleeping in her car on Beverly Drive with the engine running. They suspected that the actress and comedian had been driving under the influence.

"If you're gonna do something, I say get arrested over there 'cause that jail is nice," Tiffany continued. "That jail was nice - it's so clean!"

The comic said she "had already ate four times" on Thanksgiving ahead of her arrest, so she "didn't even have to eat" - but police still offered her "juice and stuff" at the jail.

She recalled, "I was like, 'Oh this is nice.'"

Tiffany also revealed that she got her period while in custody.

"I'm bleeding in the jail, OK cool," she remembered. "But they had the best maxi pads. I've never seen pads so big."

She concluded her set by quipping, "It was a beautiful, wonderful experience!"

The DUI charge marked Tiffany's second in as many years. She entered a plea of not guilty on 20 December.