Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan pay tribute to late director David Leland

Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan have paid tribute to late writer/director David Leland.

The Wish You Were Here director passed away at his home on 24 December at the age of 82, it was announced on Wednesday.

Neeson, who starred in Leland's 1990 film The Big Man, called the filmmaker "a dream to work with" in a statement to multiple outlets.

"He was a real collaborator; he genuinely loved and admired actors," the Taken star praised. "We formed a close bond. I loved his mischievous sense of humour. You are always in my heart old friend. See you down the road."

Brosnan shared that Leland "holds a mighty place in my heart" because he gave him his big acting break by casting him in Tennessee Williams' play The Red Devil Battery Sign.

"I was just out of Drama Centre (London) where David was also an alumni. It was the thrill of my young lifetime to be cast as McCabe, working with David and Tennessee," he recalled. "David will forever be an essential part of my story and of all who knew and loved him."

Leland wrote the screenplays for movies including Mona Lisa, Made in Britain, Birth of a Nation and Personal Services and directed films such as The Land Girls, Checking Out and the George Harrison documentary Concert for George.

He won a BAFTA for Best Screenplay for Wish You Were Here and was nominated for a Golden Globe for writing Mona Lisa.

In television, Leland won an Emmy for outstanding directing for a miniseries for a 2001 episode of Band of Brothers, and wrote and executive produced The Borgias.

Leland is survived by his wife Sabrina and his five children.