Musical comedian Tom Smothers dies aged 86

Tom Smothers, one half of The Smothers Brothers musical comedy duo, has died aged 86.

Tom, who performed with his younger brother Dick Smothers, passed away on Tuesday in Santa Rosa, California, following a battle with cancer.

"Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner," Dick said in a statement. "I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage - the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed."

Tom and Dick Smothers started their careers as folk musicians in the early '60s before pivoting to comedy performances, with Tom on the acoustic guitar and Dick on the double bass.

They fronted the sitcom, The Smothers Brothers Show, between 1965 and 1966 before launching the variety show, The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, in 1967. The programme was cancelled in 1969 and then briefly revived between 1988 and 1989.

Tom was presented with a special Emmy Award in 2008 by onetime Smothers Brothers writer Steve Martin, while both he and Dick were inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2010.

Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center Executive Director, said in a statement, "Tom was a true pioneer who changed the face of television and transformed our culture with The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which satirized politics, combated racism, protested the Vietnam War, and led the way for Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show, today's network late night shows, and so much more."

In addition to his brother, Tom is survived by his wife Marcy Carriker Smothers and his children Bo and Riley Rose Smothers.